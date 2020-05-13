California State University campuses will remain closed for fall semester

Amid uncertainty over campuses opening for the fall semester, the California State University system has made a decision for its 23 campuses: cancel all in-person instruction and continue remote instruction for the fall semester.

The CSU announces plans to conduct a majority of classes virtually at all 23 campuses for the fall 2020 term, with limited exceptions. Campuses will remain open and ready to serve students. Read Chancellor White's statement for more information. https://t.co/hWJitX8OCy — The CSU (@calstate) May 12, 2020

The California State University system consists of 23 universities, including California State University Los Angeles and California State University Sacramento.

“This planning approach is necessary because a course that might begin in a face-to-face modality would likely have to be switched to a virtual format during the term if a serious second wave of the pandemic occurs, as forecast. Virtual planning is necessary because it might not be possible for some students, faculty and staff to safely travel to campus,” said CSU Chancellor Timothy White.

UNF has yet to announce plans for remote instruction for the Fall 2020 semester.

The Florida Board of Governors of the State University System announced last week that they do plan to reintroduce students to campuses in fall.

