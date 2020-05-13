The Walk-Ons talk play-by-play broadcasting, the Jumbo Shrimp and the SEC

Featured image and video by: John Watson

SEC and ACC network play-by-play broadcaster Roger Hoover joined the Spinnaker sports crew this week for a special edition of the Walk-Ons. Hoover has worked with organizations like the Miami Marlins, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and many others in the southeast.

This week’s episode features his intriguing journey and how his career has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tune in next Tuesday for another episode of The Walk-Ons

_

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]