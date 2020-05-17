Gov. Desantis announces gyms will reopen on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we move into phase one of recovery, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that gyms can reopen on Monday.

Gym goers are to maintain a safe distance from one another as part of the safety guidelines once gyms and fitness centers resume operations.

“This is a respiratory virus that tends to attack people who have some health problems or who aren’t in good physical condition. So don’t we want people to be getting exercise? Don’t we want people staying in shape…” DeSantis said.

DeSantis Gives COVID-19 Update, Announces Gyms Reopening

Gyms and fitness centers have been shut down for the past few weeks. Many Floridians may be happy to hear this news since some were protesting to reopen gyms.

As of Friday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported a total of 44,138 people in the state tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,917 people have died.

