Buffet-style restaurants especially at risk due to coronavirus

Those days of filing in at a buffet might be over.

Due to the post-coronavirus state of the world, some restaurants are slowly adapting to their new environment while other eateries have not been as fortunate. While food chains follow federal guidelines and operate through takeout, drive-thru, and delivery, buffet restaurants face a number of problems.



Restaurants are going through troubling times and the pandemic could continue to cause these corporations to struggle. When the buffets reopen, they will have to follow new regulations. Some people may not feel comfortable being within close proximity to strangers. Sharing utensils and plates are also a concern. The environment that buffets create would likely violate those regulations.

Restaurant Business Columnist Jonathan Maze wrote a column about the longevity of buffets. “…it seems likely to go into a coma for a while,” he said. “The coronavirus could well change the buffet concept as we know it, forcing a different service style or eliminating buffets altogether. Reopening regulations and consumer skittishness could force changes in the subsector that had been in decline for some time.”

Souplantation, also known as Sweet Tomatoes, will be shutting down indefinitely, according to Chief Executive John Haywood. “The toll of the coronavirus pandemic is the “sole reason” for the chain’s downfall…After federal health authorities recommended halting buffet-style service, Haywood said he and the owner, Perpetual Capital Partners, simply did not see a viable path forward for a restaurant built entirely around that concept.”

With Florida attempting to fully reopen, buffets like Golden Corral on Southside Boulevard are open for dine-in as well. Buffets that are shut down entirely have a low likelihood of reopening.

