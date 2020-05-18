Florida universities prepping to return in fall

The State University System of Florida announced in a press release Monday that it is preparing a set of guidelines that will allow for public schools in the state to safely reopen for the fall semester.

“The State University System Task Force has been working diligently for weeks to put in place a framework for re-opening university campuses in the fall,” the release said. Most public universities have been closed since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force will present its plan to the Board of Governors on May 28 and universities will follow with their individual plans at a board meeting on June 23.

“The task force is focusing on developing guidelines that will prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, vendors and visitors as our institutions continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Syd Kiston, the Board of Governors’ chair.

With the announcement, Florida joins other states such as Alabama and North Carolina in moving forward with plans to resume in-person classes in the fall.