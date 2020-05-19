Percy Jackson series in the making; coming soon to Disney Plus

Many fans have been wondering when the Percy Jackson stories would come back to life after the movie series was cut short. Rick Riordon, author of the Percy Jackson series, has confirmed that there will be a live-action Percy Jackson adaptation on Disney Plus.

For those who don’t know, the Percy Jackson five-book series follows Percy and a group of fellow demi-gods on their adventures in the world of greek mythology.

The first season of the live-action series will be based on the first book: The Lightning Thief. The book is set in modern day New York City. Percy discovers he is a demi-god and that his father is Poseidon as he is accused of stealing Zues’ lighting weapon. He finds refuge in a camp full of demi-gods in which he finds trusted friends and embarks on a journey to find the true thief.

Hopefully there will be future seasons that follow the rest of the book series (The Sea of Monsters, The Titan’s Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian).

“We can’t say much more at this stage, but we are very excited about a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one,” said Riordan in a Tweet.

The Lightning Thief (2010) and The Sea of Monsters (2013) were made into movies by 20th Century Fox starring Logan Lerman as Percy. Unfortunately the franchise was discontinued because its box office numbers were not successful. Many fans of the book series were not pleased by the movies and the movies were given a rating of 50 percent and 42 percent on rotten tomatoes.

Now the books have a second chance at a live adaptation, and this time Riordan and his wife will be involved in the production to make sure the show keeps true to the references.

“Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show,” said Riordan. “There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do.”

