UNF SDS urges students to email financial aid

The University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society are urging students to contact financial aid in regards to students receiving refunds for additional fees due to COVID-19.

On May 18, the club posted a tweet stating that they demand UNF administration to refund certain fees.

The post also featured the emails of the controller and director of student financial aid and a sample script for students to follow when sending in their emails, which is featured below.

“UNF SDS is demanding that the university refund students for the transportation fee, student union fee, activity fee, athletic fee, technology fee, and the wellness center fee, and possibly even the capital improvement fee,” said Monica Martinez, SDS president. “Students are being charged this fee for summer semester when the university is closed, and doesn’t make any sense to us.”

Martinez also says that the club has been in contact with both the controller and the director of Student Financial Aid in regards to their demands, yet still urges students to reach out to both if they feel the same.

The university has yet to respond to the issue.

