The Walk-Ons talk Jacksonville sports, aggressive driving habits and chick flicks
May 20, 2020
First Coast News sports anchor and reporter Ben Murphy joined the Walk-Ons crew in this week’s episode to talk about his career in the TV industry and why he thinks rom-coms are better than sports movies.
Ben Murphy is a Jacksonville native who earned a degree in telecommunications from the University of Florida. After a year-long stint as a sports anchor in South Carolina, Murphy made his way back to his Jacksonville and has worked at First Coast News ever since.

