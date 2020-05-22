Construction at the Arena Parking Garage and the Student Union

Featured Image and Gallery: Cameron Visconti

Small changes and construction at UNF’s Jacksonville campus will be completed before students resume classes on-campus in the near future.

The University said this about the minor changes in a statement:

“UNF is continually working on campus maintenance. Arena Parking Garage 38 is closed to facilitate minor cosmetic structural repairs and the Delaney Student Union stairs are being replaced due to wear. None of these construction projects will hinder students returning to campus when it is safe to do so.”

Gallery | 2 Photos Workers continue construction on the Student Union steps Photo: Cameron Visconti

As online classes continue until the end of summer, UNF is continuing to improve it’s physical campus and keep student expectations at a high-level.

