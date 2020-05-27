Playstation’s annual Days of Play offers big savings deals on games
May 27, 2020
Starting June 3, Days of Play is back for another year and will offer great deals on Playstation Now and Plus memberships, Virtual reality (VR) games, PS4 exclusives, and all sorts of Playstation products. Items can be purchased directly through the Playstation website once the sale starts.
Here is a peek at some products that will be discounted, but more is to come when Days of Play reaches us:
- Select Gold Wireless Headsets – $69.99 USD
- Platinum Wireless Headset – $129.99 USD
- Nioh 2 – $39.99 USD
- MLB The Show 20 – $39.99 USD
- Predator: Hunting Grounds– $29.99 USD
- Death Stranding – $29.99 USD
- Dreams – $29.99 USD
- Days Gone– $19.99 USD
- MediEvil– $19.99 USD
- Blood & Truth – $19.99 USD
- Everybody’s Golf VR – $14.99 USD
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission– $9.99 USD
- Farpoint – $9.99 USD
- The Last of Us Remastered, select PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99 USD
- 12 Months PlayStation Plus membership – 30% off
- 12 Months PlayStation Now membership – 30% off
- 3 Months PlayStation Now membership – 20% off
Pushsquare.com offers a guide to most current offers that will be updated as the sale goes on.
The PlayStation Gear Store will also be offering a 20 percent discount on all full-priced merchandise with the promo code “DAYSOFPLAY20.” This can get you sweet prices on things like hoodies, t-shirts, hats and more.
On the topic of deals, Playstation announced that Call of Duty WW2 is now free for Playstation plus members, and is only the first of their free offerings.
PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26.
We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECVwca1cXq
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020
Looks like June is going to be an incredible month for gamers who want to save.
Days of Play ends on June 17 and deals are offered through participating retailers across the United States and Canada, while supplies last.
__
