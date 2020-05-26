SPONSORED: Find your flock

Finding your community when moving to a new place can be scary. The stress of moving, learning a new environment, and starting classes are all common experiences when coming to college for the first time. Well Ospreys, Housing and Residence Life’s got your back!

The University of North Florida Housing and Residence Life offers Living-Learning Communities, a transformational education experience that allows students with similar academic interests to live on the same floor and take classes together. This gives residents the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with other LLC residents as well as faculty and staff.

Students who join a Living-Learning Community have shown to have an easier transition to college, maintain a higher GPA, and develop a support network with other students and professors, among many other benefits.

“Living in the Coggin College of Business LLC at UNF allowed me to make connections with leaders and other people that I otherwise would have never gotten the chance to do,” said Joseph Dickinson, a former resident of the Coggin Business LLC.

How does it work?

First, explore the available LLCs, including the expectations and commitments that are expected of participants. Not sure which LLC is right for you? Fear not! Take the LLC questionnaire to help you decide which program is the best fit for you. There are many LLC’s to choose from, including Hicks Honors, Coggin College of Business – First Year, Healthy Osprey, Transfer Living Community, and Pre-Med among many others. In addition, four new Living-Learning Communities will be launching this Fall 2020 in partnership with several offices across campus including QUEST: First Flight LLC with the Department of Diversity Initiative, Taylor Leadership LLC with the Taylor Leadership Institute, THRIVE LLC with the THRIVE program, and STONEWALL LLC with the LGBT Resource Center.

Once you’ve decided which LLC is right for you, you need to complete a housing contract. Residents will pay a $300 deposit (only applicable to new students) upon completion of the contract.

Next, you can complete the LLC application for your prospective program. You will also be prompted to fill out the “lifestyle preferences” quiz to match you with suitable roommates. A common question for students is whether or not your roommate has to be in the LLC. We want every student who has been accepted into an LLC to find a space in their community. If space allows, we have a process for bringing in a friend who is not in the LLC. You’ll receive much more information about room selection and the roommate process later in the summer. Stay tuned!

The deadline to apply to be in an LLC is June 22, 2020. Visit Housing and Residence Life’s website to learn more about Living-Learning Communities.