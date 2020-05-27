Watch SpaceX launch LIVE!

For the first time since 2011, an American rocket will send two American astronauts to the floating wonder in the stars, the International Space Station. NASA has teamed up with privately owned company SpaceX for the occasion, and at approximately 4:33 p.m. ET, The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the astronauts astronauts will start an ascent towards the stars.

