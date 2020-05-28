Blast from the past: Twin Peaks

The fictional small town of Twin Peaks, Washington is shaken by of the recent murder of Laura Palmer as her body was found wrapped in plastic on the shore of the local river. Laura’s death hits the town hard, leaving her high school friends, parents, and even the principal in tears. Sheriff Truman and FBI Agent Cooper investigate the murder, but as do so, a world of cherry pie, evil spirits, and the mysterious supernatural is unvieled.

Twin Peaks isn’t your normal “who done it” murder mystery. Known for its eerie and corky characters, Twin Peaks has an interesting charm. The 1990 hit television series is shrouded with mystery and some discoveries just leave you with more questions. From season one, almost each character seems guilty and the dramatic score doesn’t make it any less suspenseful. Not to mention, the somber theme song that sets the mood for the show every time.

Twin Peaks has become very influential in the future of television as CW’s Riverdale was heavily inspired by it. The show has also developed a cult following over the decades due to its popularity in the 90s, despite only lasting two seasons.

The show was cancelled in 1991, but in 1992, David Lynch directed Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, a movie that served as a prequel to the original television series following Laura Palmer’s last seven days of her life. The film was hoped to answer any unanswered questions after the cancellation.

In 2017, a new series was released on Showtime named Twin Peaks: The Return which contained 18 episodes. The series took place 25 years after the events of the original 1990 seasons and involved new and old cast members.

Twin Peaks may be unconventional, but its artistic difference is what makes it so appealing. The original 1990 show is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and CBS.

