What universities will look like in the fall: Link to BOG meeting LIVE!

The Florida Board of Governors is set to meet today in Tallahassee. The hot topic to be discussed at this meeting, which can be seen live The Florida Channel: Home? What will the reopening of universities in Florida look like.

Officials with the board are expected to discuss options for the upcoming fall semester. Some variations include the possibility of a mix of online and in-person classes, continuing all courses remotely, or having only small classes, under 50 people, meet in person.

The universities are not expected to present their plans for fall until next month. However, it seems that all campuses are exploring different options. A popular article posted by Inside Higher Ed laid out 15 possible reopening scenarios for campuses in the fall. Niche, a website that reviews colleges for prospective students, took this a step further and surveyed students on what outcome they most desired.

The results indicated that three scenarios were the most desired for students. According to Inside Higher Ed, “holding in-person classes like before, offering classes so that some were in person and others online, and having three- to four-week block schedules (in person) — appealed to a majority of undergraduates. One-third of students said they would transfer to another institution if their college only had online options.”

The meeting today will include discussion on strategic planning, budget and finance, and of course, a blueprint for reopening. In this blueprint, The Board of Governors indicate it is critical “that every university plan prioritizes the health and well- being of all students, faculty, staff, vendors, volunteers, and visitors, particularly as all institutions continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. University plans should anticipate the agility necessary to respond to changed conditions and enhance the resiliency of each institution. Equally important to the Board is that the 12 universities remain focused and unwavering in the delivery of high-quality academic programs and services. A commitment to these priorities will enable our universities to continue to meet the Board’s academic performance and student success goals.”