Watch SpaceX launch LIVE!

All systems are go as NASA and SpaceX will once again attempt to send Americans to space after postponing their Wednesday launch due to weather.

According to SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, there is about a 50 percent chance of weather cancellation for today’s launch.

The live stream starts at 11:00 a.m. ET and the launch is planned for 3:22 p.m. ET.

You can watch the SpaceX live stream with the video below.

If today’s launch is yet again scrubbed due to weather, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET is the backup date for another launch attempt from Cape Canaveral.

