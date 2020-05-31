Jacksonville citizens gather downtown to join national BLM demonstrations; officer stabbed and cars vandalized

Darvin Nelson, Features Editor
May 31, 2020

On Saturday, thousands of Jacksonville citizens gathered to join in the BLM (Black Lives Matter) protesting that have been happening in cities all over the country, inspired by the recent death of George Floyd. 

Here are some photos from the protest:

2020-05-30+09.29.44+1
Gallery|9 Photos
Photo by Darvin Nelson

Most people protested peacefully and respectfully, but some contributed to the unrest. As the day went on, police cars were vandalized and people directly confronted the police.

 

Jacksonville Sheriff, Mike Williams, said about 1,200 people showed up for the protest. “We had really good cooperation from the organizers, really good cooperation from the groups,” said Sheriff Williams. “Roughly 200 people had hung around since the initial protest and began to confront police officers.”

Several police officers were attacked, multiple police cars were vandalized, and an officer’s neck was slashed, according to Sheriff Williams in an interview with News4JAX.

 

“It’s okay to protest peacefully, there comes a line when we start vandalizing private property that has nothing to do with police brutality. Peaceful protests are awesome, violence is where it starts turning into anarchy. When violence is introduced into the equation, the true message is lost,” said a UNF student who wished to stay anonymous.

Cities nationwide brace for possible violence and vandalism in future demonstrations. Protestors are urged to stay safe.

__

