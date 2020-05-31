Jacksonville citizens gather downtown to join national BLM demonstrations; officer stabbed and cars vandalized

On Saturday, thousands of Jacksonville citizens gathered to join in the BLM (Black Lives Matter) protesting that have been happening in cities all over the country, inspired by the recent death of George Floyd.

Demonstration happening in front of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office. pic.twitter.com/DxayTtGtqC — Marilyn Parker (@MarilynParkerTV) May 30, 2020

Here are some photos from the protest:

Gallery | 9 Photos Photo by Darvin Nelson

Most people protested peacefully and respectfully, but some contributed to the unrest. As the day went on, police cars were vandalized and people directly confronted the police.

The city of Jacksonville has canceled appointments Sunday for those seeking help with mortgage and rent payments in light of violent protests that erupted downtown Saturday.https://t.co/0wdDpEDt1X — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 31, 2020

Jacksonville Sheriff, Mike Williams, said about 1,200 people showed up for the protest. “We had really good cooperation from the organizers, really good cooperation from the groups,” said Sheriff Williams. “Roughly 200 people had hung around since the initial protest and began to confront police officers.”

Several police officers were attacked, multiple police cars were vandalized, and an officer’s neck was slashed, according to Sheriff Williams in an interview with News4JAX.

"We’re not going to let them burn our city to the ground." After peaceful protests turned violent in downtown Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, Mayor Lenny Curry emphasized that peaceful demonstrations will be heard, but violence will not be tolerated. https://t.co/aelt1Xvedr — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 31, 2020

“It’s okay to protest peacefully, there comes a line when we start vandalizing private property that has nothing to do with police brutality. Peaceful protests are awesome, violence is where it starts turning into anarchy. When violence is introduced into the equation, the true message is lost,” said a UNF student who wished to stay anonymous.

#JSO will be providing security for this morning’s planned protest in the vicinity of the Duval County Courthouse. We ask citizens who are not participating in this event to avoid the downtown area at this time. We will continue to provide updates on our social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/qaWmqsgkkA — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 31, 2020

Cities nationwide brace for possible violence and vandalism in future demonstrations. Protestors are urged to stay safe.

