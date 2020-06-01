The Student News Site of University of North Florida

Accolades for UNF at the Board of Governors Meeting

Siddie Friar, Associated Press
June 1, 2020

UNF made waves at the Florida Board of Governors (BOG) meeting Thursday, May 28. As co-chair Brian Lamb ran through the list of accomplishments, he stated, “I hope everyone likes good news because today we have a lot of it.”

Under the new Performance Based Funding metrics, which were implemented by the board in 2014, UNF has had an overall score increase of 27 points over the last 5 years. 

Additionally, UNF achieved notable high scores in 5 of the 10 metrics used, including the median wage of Bachelor recipients one year after graduation, the average cost to students for a Bachelors, and the percent of students who obtain a Bachelor’s without excess hours, all of which are positive things for the student population as this performance translates directly into the cost of attending and the amount of state funding available for UNF.

Also noted were significant increasing improvement points in two additional metrics: the four year graduation rate for first time in college students and the academic progress rate, retaining students with a 2.0 GPA or higher. 

UNF is one of the only state universities that has seen increases in performance in almost all metrics for the last five years. Truly an accomplishment and something that all students, faculty and administrators can be proud of. 

Anyone interested in the full reports can access them here.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

