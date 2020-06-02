The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

AP: US cities erupt in more violence amid threats from Trump

DARLENE SUPERVILLE, TIM SULLIVAN and AARON MORRISON, Associated Press
June 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — American cities erupted in violence and destruction in a seventh straight night of unrest, with several police officers shot or run over, amid boasts and threats from President Donald Trump to send in troops to “dominate the streets.”

Protesters rally at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Locher) (AP)

In New York, nonviolent protests Monday night were punctuated by people smashing shop windows near Rockefeller Center and breaching the doors of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street, littering the pavement with broken glass. A vehicle plowed through a group of law enforcement officers at a demonstration in Buffalo, injuring at least two.

Demonstrations also broke out in such places as Philadelphia, where hundreds of protesters spilled onto a highway in the heart of the city; Atlanta, where police fired tear gas at demonstrators; and Nashville, where more than 60 National Guard members put down their riot shields at the request of peaceful protesters who had gathered in front of Tennessee’s Capitol to honor George Floyd.

Bystander Sean Jones, who watched as people ransacked luxury stores in New York over the weekend, said: “People are doing this so next time, before they think about trying to kill another black person, they’re going to be like, ‘Damn, we don’t want them out here doing this … again.'”

The unrest in Minneapolis appeared to stabilize on the same day Floyd’s brother made an impassioned plea for peace at the spot where a white police officer put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing last week.

Police run towards people as they jump out of a store with items they took hours after a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd Monday, June 1, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) (AP)

The death toll from the unrest rose to at least nine, including two people killed in a Chicago suburb. The police chief in Louisville, Kentucky, was fired after a beloved restaurant owner was killed by police and National Guard members enforcing a curfew.

More than 5,600 people nationwide have been arrested over the past week for such offenses as stealing, blocking highways and breaking curfew, according to a count by The Associated Press.

An officer was shot shortly before midnight near the Circus Circus casino in Las Vegas. Police had no immediate word on the officer’s condition. Four officers were shot in St. Louis; they were expected to recover.

Trump, meanwhile, portrayed himself as a hard-nosed, law-and-order president, with police under federal command using tear gas to clear peaceful demonstrators from a park near the White House so that he could walk to a church and pose with a Bible.

Emerging after two days out of public view, he threatened from the White House Rose Garden to deploy “thousands and thousands” of U.S. troops.

Police arrive at Macy’s mall after it was broken into by people hours after a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd Monday, June 1, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) (AP)

The photo op at the house of worship known as the Church of the Presidents was condemned by Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

“The president just used a Bible and one of the churches of my diocese as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for,” she said.

For nearly a week since Floyd’s death, largely peaceful protests by day have turned to chaos at night.

“We have been sitting on a powder keg for some time and it has burst,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Trump warned that if governors don’t deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets,” the U.S. military will step in to “quickly solve the problem for them.”

“We have the greatest country in the world,” the president declared. “We’re going to keep it safe.”

As Trump spoke, tear gas canisters could be heard exploding.

In this June 1, 2020, photo, protesters march to the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge as they demonstrate against police brutality in Dallas. Protests continue over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Ryan Michalesko/The Dallas Morning News via AP) (AP)

A military deployment by Trump to U.S. states would mark a stunning federal intervention rarely seen in modern American history. It drew comparisons to 1968, when Richard Nixon ran as the law-and-order candidate in the aftermath of riots following the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump made little effort to address the grievances of black Americans and others outraged by Floyd’s death and the scourge of police brutality, undermining what his reelection campaign had hoped would be increased appeal to African American voters.

Federal law allows presidents to dispatch the military into states to suppress an insurrection or if a state is defying federal law, legal experts said. But officials in New York and other states asserted that the president does not have a unilateral right to send in troops against the will of local governments.

___

Sullivan and Morrison reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press journalists across the U.S. contributed to this report.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • The Walk-Ons talk sports journalism, Georgia food and Ant-Man

    Latest Stories

    The Walk-Ons talk sports journalism, Georgia food and Ant-Man

  • SDS joins Jacksonville protest (photo by Matthew St. Jean).

    Latest Stories

    Q&A with UNF Students for a Democratic Society

  • Photo by Darvin Nelson

    Latest Stories

    President Szymanski and Student Government respond to national demonstrations

  • Accolades for UNF at the Board of Governors Meeting

    Latest Stories

    Accolades for UNF at the Board of Governors Meeting

  • Photo from the Jaxon - the oldest of the Doro Fixture Co. buildings constructed in 1903/04. May be the last surviving commercial storefront building from the 19th century suburb of East Jacksonville. 

    Latest Stories

    Another one bites the dust: Doro building

  • President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from Kennedy Space Center for the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

    Latest Stories

    AP: Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged

  • Photo by Darvin Nelson

    Latest Stories

    Jacksonville citizens gather downtown to join national BLM demonstrations; officer stabbed and cars vandalized

  • AP: SpaceX

    Latest Stories

    AP: SpaceX’s astronaut-riding Dragon arrives at space station

  • Student government president elected to Florida Board of Governors

    Latest Stories

    Student government president elected to Florida Board of Governors

  • UNF one step closer to welcoming students back in the fall

    Latest Stories

    UNF one step closer to welcoming students back in the fall

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
AP: US cities erupt in more violence amid threats from Trump