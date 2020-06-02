The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

The Walk-Ons talk sports journalism, Georgia food and Ant-Man

John Watson, Sports Editor
June 2, 2020

On this week’s episode of The Walk-Ons, Avery Braxton joins the crew to talk about his career in journalism, popular restaurants around central Georgia and how to find stories within a community.

Braxton is a 2018 graduate of Mercer University, and is now a full-time multi-skilled journalist and weekend sports anchor for 13WMAZ in Macon, Georgia.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
John Watson, Sports Editor

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • SDS joins Jacksonville protest (photo by Matthew St. Jean).

    Latest Stories

    Q&A with UNF Students for a Democratic Society

  • Photo by Darvin Nelson

    Latest Stories

    President Szymanski and Student Government respond to national demonstrations

  • Protesters rally at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Locher)

    Latest Stories

    AP: US cities erupt in more violence amid threats from Trump

  • Accolades for UNF at the Board of Governors Meeting

    Latest Stories

    Accolades for UNF at the Board of Governors Meeting

  • Photo from the Jaxon - the oldest of the Doro Fixture Co. buildings constructed in 1903/04. May be the last surviving commercial storefront building from the 19th century suburb of East Jacksonville. 

    Latest Stories

    Another one bites the dust: Doro building

  • President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from Kennedy Space Center for the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

    Latest Stories

    AP: Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged

  • Photo by Darvin Nelson

    Latest Stories

    Jacksonville citizens gather downtown to join national BLM demonstrations; officer stabbed and cars vandalized

  • AP: SpaceX

    Latest Stories

    AP: SpaceX’s astronaut-riding Dragon arrives at space station

  • Student government president elected to Florida Board of Governors

    Latest Stories

    Student government president elected to Florida Board of Governors

  • UNF one step closer to welcoming students back in the fall

    Latest Stories

    UNF one step closer to welcoming students back in the fall

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
The Walk-Ons talk sports journalism, Georgia food and Ant-Man