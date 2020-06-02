The Walk-Ons talk sports journalism, Georgia food and Ant-Man
June 2, 2020
On this week’s episode of The Walk-Ons, Avery Braxton joins the crew to talk about his career in journalism, popular restaurants around central Georgia and how to find stories within a community.
Braxton is a 2018 graduate of Mercer University, and is now a full-time multi-skilled journalist and weekend sports anchor for 13WMAZ in Macon, Georgia.
___
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.