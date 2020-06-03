Letter from the Editor: In time

“We allow our ignorance to prevail upon us and make us think we can survive alone, alone in patches, alone in groups, alone in races, even alone in genders.” -Maya Angelou

It’s only the sixth month of the year and yet this generation has experienced a pandemic and now a revolution. What comes next is not going to be easy. Regardless, It is our job to consider our generation the generation of change, the generation of love, and the generation of hope. Spinnaker Media recognizes the racial injustices at hand around the world and in our own community and we are dedicated to serving our community in the best way possible.

Therefore, news will continue, as always, with a shift in features, TV, and Radio. Features will include more information on organizations around campus and throughout our community that can help our audience stay educated. Radio will be working to diversify the collection of artists we share. We recognize that this is an effort that needs to be continued beyond this week. TV will gather and share documentaries and movies that bring awareness and education to the screen.

We hope that in time our world will be able to accept and respect one another regardless of the color of their skin. We hope that in time voices will be justly heard. Until then, we will continue to provide informational content so that, in time, we can see and make change not alone but, together.

___