Join the Department of Diversity Initiatives for public discussions about race

Darvin Nelson, Features Editor
June 3, 2020

The Black Student Union and the LGBT Resource Center will be collaborating for a public discussion:

BSU Instagram post.

Presented by Loud Lounge, the event will begin today starting at 1p.m. on the BSU’s Instagram Live.

“Sip some ‘tea’ and enjoy your cookies as we take over an LGBT Resource Center signature event to discuss microaggressions in the black and brown LGBTQ communities.” -BSU

 

The Women’s Center is also hosting “Let’s talk about it: We can’t breathe,” a zoom meeting discussing current events.

UNF Women’s Center Instagram post.

The session will be held on Thursday, June 4, at 3p.m. The Zoom ID is 920-3831-0118.

For more events from the Department of Diversity Initiatives, visit here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

The Student News Site of University of North Florida
