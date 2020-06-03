Join the Department of Diversity Initiatives for public discussions about race

The Black Student Union and the LGBT Resource Center will be collaborating for a public discussion:

Presented by Loud Lounge, the event will begin today starting at 1p.m. on the BSU’s Instagram Live.

“Sip some ‘tea’ and enjoy your cookies as we take over an LGBT Resource Center signature event to discuss microaggressions in the black and brown LGBTQ communities.” -BSU

The Women’s Center is also hosting “Let’s talk about it: We can’t breathe,” a zoom meeting discussing current events.

The session will be held on Thursday, June 4, at 3p.m. The Zoom ID is 920-3831-0118.

For more events from the Department of Diversity Initiatives, visit here.

