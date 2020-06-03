The Student News Site of University of North Florida

President Szymanski addresses Pride month

Darvin Nelson, Features Editor
June 3, 2020

President Szymanski issued an email to students regarding Pride Month:

“Dear Osprey Community,

June is Pride Month and is an opportunity to honor and celebrate the positive impact that people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning have made throughout history. It is a time for us to come together with our LGBTQ communities to honor their fight for freedom to be themselves.

At UNF, this is an important opportunity to celebrate the Pride events taking place this month and to recognize the impact LGBTQ people have made not only on our University campus, but also locally, regionally and globally. The LGBTQ movement started more than 50 years ago with the Stonewall uprising in June 1969 in New York City. This event helped spur the modern gay rights movement and the fight for equality still continues today.

We are proud that UNF is consistently ranked among the top choices for LGBTQ students and has been named a Best and Most Affordable LGBTQ-Friendly Online College. UNF has wonderful resources in its LGBT Resource Center and staff that are committed to advocacy, equality, community and support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and allied students, faculty and staff.

UNF continues to be committed to leading the way in shaping a safe and welcoming campus environment for our students, faculty and staff who identify as LGBTQ.

I encourage all of our Osprey Community to please visit www.unf.edu/lgbtrc/ for more information on Pride Month events and how to join in on these celebrations.”

-David M. Szymanski

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

