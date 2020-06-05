The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Gov. DeSantis announces bars will reopen

Haneifah Ahmad, Reporter
June 5, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla.- On June 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis made an announcement that Florida can start Phase 2 of recovery on Friday.

Phase 2 will allow bars and pubs to reopen at 50% capacity inside and full capacity outside. Theaters will also be allowed to reopen. Counties with higher cases such as Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach will be excluded. 

Gov. DeSantis presented slides on Wednesday of what Phase 2 includes:

  • Restaurants: Can allow bar-top seating with social distancing
  • Bars/pubs: Can operate at 50% capacity inside, full capacity outside with social distancing
  • Retail: Full capacity with social distancing and sanitization protocols
  • Gyms: Full capacity with social distancing and frequent sanitization
  • Entertainment businesses (movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, bowling alleys): 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitization
  • Betting businesses: Submit a request to the state including an endorsement from the mayor
  • Personal services (tattoo parlors, acupuncture, tanning salons, massage salons): May operate while adhering to DOH guidance
  • Age 65+ or with underlying conditions: Avoid crowds
  • Long-term care facility workers: Get tested routinely
  • Everyone: Avoid congregating in groups of 50+

A full executive order on Phase 2 has been issued.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • United Faculty of Florida (UFF) Facebook profile picture.

    Latest Stories

    United Faculty of Florida wants their voices heard

  • Protesters kneel in front of New York City Police Department officers before being arrested for violating curfew beside the iconic Plaza Hotel on 59th Street, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in New York. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

    Latest Stories

    AP: Protests large but peaceful after new charges in Floyd case

  • President Szymanski addresses Pride month

    Latest Stories

    President Szymanski addresses Pride month

  • President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

    Latest Stories

    AP: Trump tries religious gestures to hike support amid protests

  • Photo by Darvin Nelson

    Editorials

    Letter from the Editor: In time

  • Join the Department of Diversity Initiatives for public discussions about race

    Entertainment

    Join the Department of Diversity Initiatives for public discussions about race

  • The Walk-Ons talk sports journalism, Georgia food and Ant-Man

    Latest Stories

    The Walk-Ons talk sports journalism, Georgia food and Ant-Man

  • SDS joins Jacksonville protest (photo by Matthew St. Jean).

    Latest Stories

    Q&A with UNF Students for a Democratic Society

  • Photo by Darvin Nelson

    Latest Stories

    President Szymanski and Student Government respond to national demonstrations

  • Protesters rally at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Locher)

    Latest Stories

    AP: US cities erupt in more violence amid threats from Trump

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
Gov. DeSantis announces bars will reopen