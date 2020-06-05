Gov. DeSantis announces bars will reopen

ORLANDO, Fla.- On June 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis made an announcement that Florida can start Phase 2 of recovery on Friday.

Phase 2 will allow bars and pubs to reopen at 50% capacity inside and full capacity outside. Theaters will also be allowed to reopen. Counties with higher cases such as Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach will be excluded.

Gov. DeSantis presented slides on Wednesday of what Phase 2 includes:

Restaurants: Can allow bar-top seating with social distancing

Bars/pubs: Can operate at 50% capacity inside, full capacity outside with social distancing

Retail: Full capacity with social distancing and sanitization protocols

Gyms: Full capacity with social distancing and frequent sanitization

Entertainment businesses (movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, bowling alleys): 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitization

Betting businesses: Submit a request to the state including an endorsement from the mayor

Personal services (tattoo parlors, acupuncture, tanning salons, massage salons): May operate while adhering to DOH guidance

Age 65+ or with underlying conditions: Avoid crowds

Long-term care facility workers: Get tested routinely

Everyone: Avoid congregating in groups of 50+

A full executive order on Phase 2 has been issued.

