Gov. DeSantis announces bars will reopen
June 5, 2020
ORLANDO, Fla.- On June 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis made an announcement that Florida can start Phase 2 of recovery on Friday.
Phase 2 will allow bars and pubs to reopen at 50% capacity inside and full capacity outside. Theaters will also be allowed to reopen. Counties with higher cases such as Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach will be excluded.
Gov. DeSantis presented slides on Wednesday of what Phase 2 includes:
- Restaurants: Can allow bar-top seating with social distancing
- Bars/pubs: Can operate at 50% capacity inside, full capacity outside with social distancing
- Retail: Full capacity with social distancing and sanitization protocols
- Gyms: Full capacity with social distancing and frequent sanitization
- Entertainment businesses (movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, bowling alleys): 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitization
- Betting businesses: Submit a request to the state including an endorsement from the mayor
- Personal services (tattoo parlors, acupuncture, tanning salons, massage salons): May operate while adhering to DOH guidance
- Age 65+ or with underlying conditions: Avoid crowds
- Long-term care facility workers: Get tested routinely
- Everyone: Avoid congregating in groups of 50+
A full executive order on Phase 2 has been issued.
___
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.