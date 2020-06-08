Upcoming online events around campus

Those events that you used to go to in person are now available in the virtual world. Students can tune in to see what’s happening this month and next month.

Dr. Scott Brown is an associate professor of medieval art history. He is collaborating with the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens. Brown will provide three lockdown lectures via Zoom on Thursdays in June and July from 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Here are the topics that’ll be discussed:

June 18: “From Giorgione to Bob Thompson: Renaissance Old Masters and Jazz Rebirth”

July 2: “Painting the American President: Gilbert Stuart’s Portrait of Washington and the History of the Presidential Portrait”

Lessons are free to register.

MOCA Jacksonville has partnered with the Bold City Contemporary Ensemble to provide small concerts in the galleries. Concerts will be shown every Saturday this June.

Details will be shared on MOCA’s smART Online Museum at Home platform.

MOCA Jacksonville’s virtual summer camp registration is now available for children ages 6-12. UNF staff receive a 15% discount

With MOCA’s virtual Summer Art Camp you can expect:

Live interactions with MOCA educators and other campers

Virtual visits to the Museum galleries through video tours

Daily lessons in mediums including painting, drawing, sculpture, and printmaking

All necessary art supplies and tools conveniently packaged and ready for you

Camp details are online.

