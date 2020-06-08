The Student News Site of University of North Florida

Upcoming online events around campus

Haneifah Ahmad, Reporter
June 8, 2020

Those events that you used to go to in person are now available in the virtual world. Students can tune in to see what’s happening this month and next month. 

Dr. Scott Brown is an associate professor of medieval art history. He is collaborating with the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens. Brown will provide three lockdown lectures via Zoom on Thursdays in June and July from 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Here are the topics that’ll be discussed:

June 18: “From Giorgione to Bob Thompson: Renaissance Old Masters and Jazz Rebirth” 

July 2: “Painting the American President: Gilbert Stuart’s Portrait of Washington and the History of the Presidential Portrait”

Lessons are free to register.

MOCA Jacksonville has partnered with the Bold City Contemporary Ensemble to provide small concerts in the galleries. Concerts will be shown every Saturday this June. 

Details will be shared on MOCA’s smART Online Museum at Home platform

MOCA Jacksonville’s virtual summer camp registration is now available for children ages 6-12. UNF staff receive a 15% discount

With MOCA’s virtual Summer Art Camp you can expect:

  • Live interactions with MOCA educators and other campers
  • Virtual visits to the Museum galleries through video tours
  • Daily lessons in mediums including painting, drawing, sculpture, and printmaking
  • All necessary art supplies and tools conveniently packaged and ready for you

Camp details are online.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

