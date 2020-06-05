The Walk-Ons talk recent Jacksonville protests and journalism in 2020

Former UNF Spinnaker Editor-in-Chief and current 104.5 WOKV reporter Hannah Lee joined the Walk-Ons crew this week to talk about her career in journalism and her recent experience covering the Jacksonville protests

Hannah Lee graduated from the University of North Florida in December of 2019, and started her career as an assignment editor at Action News Jax.

Currently she is a reporter at 104.5 WOKV and has been there since April of 2020. She was awarded the prestigious award of College Journalist of the Year at the SPJ Florida Sunshine State Awards in 2019, and has won many awards for her news stories.

___