A list of things to watch that relate to 2020 so far
June 8, 2020
Although the year is only halfway through, 2020 seems to already have a decade’s worth of history in it. If you are looking for something to watch that also serves an educational purpose, Spinnaker Media has compiled a list of movies, shows, and documentaries found across streaming platforms.
Films:
Netflix
- 13th – Available for free on YouTube here.
- When They See Us
- LA92
- The Force
- Coronavirus explained
- Explained: Racial wealth Gap
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
- Becoming
Hulu
- Monsters and Men
- Detroit
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Crime + Punishment
- Kobe Bryant: The Death of a Legend
- Underground
- Black Stories Presents: Your Attention Please
Amazon Prime
- Freedom Summer Mississippi 1964
- February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four
- Birth of a Movement
- Mr. Civil Rights: Thurgood Marshall and the NAACP
- The Uncomfortable Truth
- Liberty and Slavery: The Paradox of America’s Founding Fathers
- FBI’s War On Black America
- Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise
- Spies of Mississippi
- Emancipation Road
- Black History Activators
- The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till
- Salute
- Outbreak: Anatomy of a Plague
- Rise of the Superbugs
A lot has happened in the past few months, so hopefully something from this list will encourage you to dive deeper into a topic. Research sources can be found through UNF library databases if you want to do personal research.
___
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.