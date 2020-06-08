A list of things to watch that relate to 2020 so far

Although the year is only halfway through, 2020 seems to already have a decade’s worth of history in it. If you are looking for something to watch that also serves an educational purpose, Spinnaker Media has compiled a list of movies, shows, and documentaries found across streaming platforms.

Films:

Netflix

13th – Available for free on YouTube here .

When They See Us

LA92

The Force

Coronavirus explained

Explained: Racial wealth Gap

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Becoming

Hulu

Monsters and Men

Detroit

If Beale Street Could Talk

Crime + Punishment

Kobe Bryant: The Death of a Legend

Underground

Black Stories Presents: Your Attention Please

Amazon Prime

Freedom Summer Mississippi 1964

February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four

Birth of a Movement

Mr. Civil Rights: Thurgood Marshall and the NAACP

The Uncomfortable Truth

Liberty and Slavery: The Paradox of America’s Founding Fathers

FBI’s War On Black America

Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise

Spies of Mississippi

Emancipation Road

Black History Activators

The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till

Salute

Outbreak: Anatomy of a Plague

Rise of the Superbugs

A lot has happened in the past few months, so hopefully something from this list will encourage you to dive deeper into a topic. Research sources can be found through UNF library databases if you want to do personal research.

___