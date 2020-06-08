The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

    A list of things to watch that relate to 2020 so far

    Carissa Marques, Creative Services Director
    June 8, 2020

    Although the year is only halfway through, 2020 seems to already have a decade’s worth of history in it. If you are looking for something to watch that also serves an educational purpose, Spinnaker Media has compiled a list of movies, shows, and documentaries found across streaming platforms.

    Films: 

    Netflix

    • 13th – Available for free on YouTube here
    • When They See Us 
    • LA92 
    • The Force 
    • Coronavirus explained 
    • Explained: Racial wealth Gap
    • The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
    • Becoming

    Hulu

    •  Monsters and Men 
    • Detroit 
    • If Beale Street Could Talk 
    • Crime + Punishment 
    • Kobe Bryant: The Death of a Legend 
    • Underground
    • Black Stories Presents: Your Attention Please

    Amazon Prime

    • Freedom Summer Mississippi 1964 
    • February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four 
    • Birth of a Movement
    • Mr. Civil Rights: Thurgood Marshall and the NAACP
    • The Uncomfortable Truth
    • Liberty and Slavery: The Paradox of America’s Founding Fathers
    • FBI’s War On Black America 
    • Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise 
    • Spies of Mississippi
    • Emancipation Road 
    • Black History Activators
    • The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till
    • Salute
    • Outbreak: Anatomy of a Plague
    • Rise of the Superbugs

    A lot has happened in the past few months, so hopefully something from this list will encourage you to dive deeper into a topic. Research sources can be found through UNF library databases if you want to do personal research. 

    For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

    A list of things to watch that relate to 2020 so far