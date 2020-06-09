List of black owned businesses local & national
June 9, 2020
In light of the conversations about racial injustice sweeping the country, many people have put in work compiling lists of black and minority owned businesses to support.
Here is a compilation of many lists, though it is not exhaustive. Some of the links take you to sites that are completely focused on compiling lists of black and minority owned businesses.
General
Official black wall street (platform for black business)
Over 100 black owned businesses to support
Black Jax connect a hub for events, business and culture curated by black influencers in Jax
Jacksonville area black owned businesses
Food and Restaurants
Black owned vegan businesses that ship nationwide
A living list of black and minority owned restaurants in Jax
Black owned restaurants in Northeast Florida
A pretty solid list of black owned restaurants (instagram story)
Clothing and Accessories
Black owned face mask businesses
Black owned clothing companies
Black owned boutiques (national list, one from Jax)
Books, Events, Culture
Springfield area preservation list of local black owned businesses
Black owned independent bookstores
Locally there is also Harajuku Tattoo
African Dance Ensemble (local – lessons and event booking)
A list of small publishers who are interested in multi-cultural representation
Black on black rhyme local poetry and events
Capoeira (martial arts)
Black female skate groups, people and products
Personal Care Services and Misc. (local)
Miss Money Sense (personal finance services)
Idiosyncratic Creations (custom art)
Mela Miracle (herbalist)
Black Owned Birthing Services/ Midwives
Relax at Hand (mobile massage therapy)
Willow Organic Salon and Spa (ask for massage from Ashley Jackson)
Musicians and Writers
Geexella singer, rapper, DJ
Ebony Payne-English poet,performer
Che singer, songwriter, lyricist
Mas Appeal DJ, events
Stanksauce band, performances
LPT band, Afro-Cuban
iAm EnerJi DJ
