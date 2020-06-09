The Student News Site of University of North Florida

List of black owned businesses local & national

Siddie Friar, Reporter
June 9, 2020

In light of the conversations about racial injustice sweeping the country, many people have put in work compiling lists of black and minority owned businesses to support. 

Here is a compilation of many lists, though it is not exhaustive. Some of the links take you to sites that are completely focused on compiling lists of black and minority owned businesses. 

General 

Official black wall street (platform for black business) 

Over 100 black owned businesses to support 

Black Jax connect a hub for events, business and culture curated by black influencers in Jax

Jacksonville area black owned businesses

Food and Restaurants

Black owned vegan businesses that ship nationwide

A living list of black and minority owned restaurants in Jax

Black owned restaurants in Northeast Florida

A pretty solid list of black owned restaurants (instagram story) 

Clothing and Accessories 

Black owned kids’ brands

400+ black owned Etsy shops

Black owned face mask businesses

Black owned clothing companies 

Black owned boutiques (national list, one from Jax) 

Soul Seed Apparel 

Books, Events, Culture

Springfield area preservation list of local black owned businesses

Black owned independent bookstores

Black owned tattoo shops

 Locally there is also Harajuku Tattoo 

African Dance Ensemble (local – lessons and event booking) 

A list of small publishers who are interested in multi-cultural representation 

Black on black rhyme  local poetry and events 

Capoeira (martial arts)

Monet School of Ballet 

Black female skate groups, people and products 

Personal Care Services and Misc. (local)

Bamboo Hair Studio 

Hollywood Cuts barbershop

Miss Money Sense (personal finance services)

Idiosyncratic Creations (custom art) 

Natural Wonder Salon 

Mela Miracle (herbalist)

Black Owned Birthing Services/ Midwives

Kisha the Knot Kneader

Auntie Peaches Apothecary

Relax at Hand (mobile massage therapy)

Willow Organic Salon and Spa (ask for massage from Ashley Jackson)

Mlee Decor and More

Musicians and Writers

Geexella singer, rapper, DJ

Ebony Payne-English poet,performer

Che singer, songwriter, lyricist

Mas Appeal DJ, events 

Stanksauce band, performances

LPT  band, Afro-Cuban

iAm EnerJi  DJ 

___

