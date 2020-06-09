The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF releases draft plan to bring students back to campus for Fall semester

Courtney Green, Managing Editor
June 9, 2020

UNF presented its draft Blueprint for Return to Campus in Fall 2020 on June 8. The Blueprint was approved by the UNF Board of Trustees, according to a UNF Marketing email.

Below are highlights of the 23 page Blueprint.

Classes

A recommendation for a mix of remote and in-person classes, with some hybrid classes and “experiential courses” (hands-on, laboratory classes) prioritized for face-to-face instruction.

Students, faculty, and staff will be expected to wear masks and practice social distancing. Efforts will be made to supply masks to those who cannot procure their own.

Campus life

Housing occupancy will be reduced by 7% to assist with social distancing. There will be no more than two students to a room. Plexi-glass barriers will be added to public facing offices and retail spaces.

Cleaning

The use of hand-sanitizer will be emphasized throughout campus. Nightly cleanings of classrooms, using electrostatic sprayers and CDC approved chemicals.

High Risk Individuals

The University will work with Higher Risk Individuals by minimizing their presence on campus and allowing them to work/learn remotely.

The University is developing an app that can help individuals determine if they are cleared to come to campus or should stay home/seek medical advice.

Mandatory training for students, faculty, and staff on new health and and safety procedures.

Athletics

Athletics will go on, though with occupancy restrictions. Athletes will undergo testing and will spend a limited time traveling by air. Training rooms will be kept at a minimum occupancy, as will games.

Testing

Student Health Services will provide free flu shots. The University will provide testing for COVID-19 for those who self-report COVID-19 symptoms. Contact tracing and identification of students arriving from “hot spots” where there are a large number of COVID-19 cases.

“This draft blueprint represents the combined efforts of the COVID-19 Task Force, four distinct working groups, and continued input from across the Osprey community to ensure a thoughtful and responsible return to campus this fall,” said UNF President David Szymanski. “The blueprint prioritizes the health and wellness of our students, faculty, and staff as we continue to deliver the enriching experience students have come to expect from UNF.”

Though the draft Blueprint does not include UNF’s plans should a second-wave of COVID-19 occur, the draft promises that UNF will have one in place. Human Resources and the Student Code of Conduct will oversee enforcement of social distancing practices, mask use and hand-sanitizer use.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Confederate statue removed from Jacksonville park overnight

    Community

    Confederate statue removed from Jacksonville park overnight

  • Sometimes life can feel really overwhelming, that’s usually a good time to take a little break. (Stock photo from pixabay)

    Features

    Building a toolkit to address burnout

  • Blast from the Past: Heroes

    Entertainment

    Blast from the Past: Heroes

  • List of black owned businesses local & national

    Community

    List of black owned businesses local & national

  • A list of things to watch that relate to 2020 so far

    Entertainment

    A list of things to watch that relate to 2020 so far

  • The casket of George Floyd arrives for a public memorial at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Monday, June 8, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

    Latest Stories

    AP: Hundreds line up for George Floyd’s memorial in Houston

  • Jax Democratic Socialists take on tenants rights and fair housing

    Latest Stories

    Jax Democratic Socialists take on tenants rights and fair housing

  • Upcoming online events around campus

    Art

    Upcoming online events around campus

  • A rainbow flag waves at the starting line of a Pride Observance Month 5K run at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 21, 2019. The rainbow flag is displayed at lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning events worldwide as a symbol for diversity in the LGBTQ community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monica Roybal)

    Features

    LGBT Resource Center celebrates Pride Month amid COVID

  • The Walk-Ons talk recent Jacksonville protests and journalism in 2020

    Latest Stories

    The Walk-Ons talk recent Jacksonville protests and journalism in 2020

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
UNF releases draft plan to bring students back to campus for Fall semester