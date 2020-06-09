UNF releases draft plan to bring students back to campus for Fall semester

UNF presented its draft Blueprint for Return to Campus in Fall 2020 on June 8. The Blueprint was approved by the UNF Board of Trustees, according to a UNF Marketing email.

Below are highlights of the 23 page Blueprint.

Classes

A recommendation for a mix of remote and in-person classes, with some hybrid classes and “experiential courses” (hands-on, laboratory classes) prioritized for face-to-face instruction.

Students, faculty, and staff will be expected to wear masks and practice social distancing. Efforts will be made to supply masks to those who cannot procure their own.

Campus life

Housing occupancy will be reduced by 7% to assist with social distancing. There will be no more than two students to a room. Plexi-glass barriers will be added to public facing offices and retail spaces.

Cleaning

The use of hand-sanitizer will be emphasized throughout campus. Nightly cleanings of classrooms, using electrostatic sprayers and CDC approved chemicals.

High Risk Individuals

The University will work with Higher Risk Individuals by minimizing their presence on campus and allowing them to work/learn remotely.

The University is developing an app that can help individuals determine if they are cleared to come to campus or should stay home/seek medical advice.

Mandatory training for students, faculty, and staff on new health and and safety procedures.

Athletics

Athletics will go on, though with occupancy restrictions. Athletes will undergo testing and will spend a limited time traveling by air. Training rooms will be kept at a minimum occupancy, as will games.

Testing

Student Health Services will provide free flu shots. The University will provide testing for COVID-19 for those who self-report COVID-19 symptoms. Contact tracing and identification of students arriving from “hot spots” where there are a large number of COVID-19 cases.

“This draft blueprint represents the combined efforts of the COVID-19 Task Force, four distinct working groups, and continued input from across the Osprey community to ensure a thoughtful and responsible return to campus this fall,” said UNF President David Szymanski. “The blueprint prioritizes the health and wellness of our students, faculty, and staff as we continue to deliver the enriching experience students have come to expect from UNF.”

Though the draft Blueprint does not include UNF’s plans should a second-wave of COVID-19 occur, the draft promises that UNF will have one in place. Human Resources and the Student Code of Conduct will oversee enforcement of social distancing practices, mask use and hand-sanitizer use.