The Walk-Ons talk Wisconsin sports, networking and reese’s pieces

Milwaukee Bucks digital content intern and recent 2020 graduate Simrah Awan joined the Walk-Ons crew this week to talk about her experience working for a professional sports organization and how Wisconsin sports have become a big part of her life.

Awan is a 2020 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management, Marketing.

When Covid-19 forced the suspension of the NBA season, Awan’s internship with the Bucks abruptly came to an end. As her career has just begun, she looks toward the future and to new opportunities in the world of sports and entertainment