The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Confederate statue removed from Jacksonville park overnight

Zach Yearwood, News Editor
June 9, 2020

A monument depicting a Confederate soldier was taken down Monday night from the pedestal it once stood on in Hemming Park, just outside Jacksonville City Hall.

City Hall was the scene for a protest Tuesday morning led by Jaguars’ running back Leonard Fournette and rapper Lil Duval, which mayor Lenny Curry attended and spoke at.

“We’ve got to find a way to come together,” Curry said. “We’re not going to agree on everything – that’s just not human history, human nature. We’ve got to find common ground.”

Just hours before the protest, city crews were seen using a crane to remove the statue, according to News4Jax.

At the peaceful demonstration, Mayor Curry followed by announcing that the other Confederate monuments in the city will also be taken down.

He said he had been thinking of removing them for “some time” but especially in the last few  days.

Statues devoted to Confederate troops have been issues of contention in recent years. 

Citizens in multiple cities protested for their removal in 2017 after a ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent.

In 2018, a group called Take ‘em Down Jax organized a 40-mile “March for Change” from Downtown Jacksonville to St. Augustine, urging the cities to remove the statues, calling them symbols of hate.

Jacksonville’s City Council held multiple discussions regarding removing the statues, but none were successful.

There have been no announcements on what will happen to the statues once they come down.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Zach Yearwood,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • List of black owned businesses local & national

    Community

    List of black owned businesses local & national

  • Upcoming online events around campus

    Art

    Upcoming online events around campus

  • Students graduating

    Community

    Celebrate grads in the state: virtual graduation ceremonies to get in on

  • Creating in isolation: how student artists are adapting

    Community

    Creating in isolation: how student artists are adapting

  • COVID-19 and Jacksonville: a timeline of events

    Community

    COVID-19 and Jacksonville: a timeline of events

  • Homeless, hungry and unhealthy: UNF student faces all three possibilities

    Community

    Homeless, hungry and unhealthy: UNF student faces all three possibilities

  • Creating real color: part 4, green

    Art

    Creating real color: part 4, green

  • Duval County school teacher speaks on dealing with Covid-19

    Community

    Duval County school teacher speaks on dealing with Covid-19

  • UNF’s SBDC is Instrumental in Helping Small Businesses and Nonprofits

    Community

    UNF’s SBDC is Instrumental in Helping Small Businesses and Nonprofits

  • Times are changing and so are store hours: Hours of Operation during the pandemic

    Community

    Times are changing and so are store hours: Hours of Operation during the pandemic

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
Confederate statue removed from Jacksonville park overnight