Summer 2020 graduation will be virtual

Courtney Green, Managing Editor
June 15, 2020

Yet another semester is slated to conclude without caps and gowns and the UNF Arena. A second batch of graduates will be receiving degrees without their ceremonial walk in public.

Instead, graduation will be held virtually on July 31 for those graduating this summer, according to a UNF Marketing email sent on June 15.

“Graduates will be invited back to campus to participate in a future live ceremony,” the email promises.

The virtual ceremony entails a website “honoring the summer graduates” with messages and videos, as well as social media posts recognizing graduates throughout the week leading up to commencement.

“UNF’s plans are in line with the State University System’s recent announcement directing Florida universities to develop alternate plans for summer commencement ceremonies,” the email explains. “The SUS cited that health guidelines still limit gatherings at this time. Though the Osprey community cannot gather together in person for summer commencement, the University is committed to offering both spring and summer graduates an opportunity to participate in a future live commencement ceremony.”

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

