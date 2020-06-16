The Walk-Ons talk west-coast sports, doing what you love and fruit snacks

Minot State Assistant Director of Athletics and San Jose State alum Jeff Bowe joined the Walk-Ons crew this week to talk about his experience in different jobs around the country, how Covid-19 has affected his current job and why fruit snacks could be the perfect quarantine snack.

After graduating from San Jose State, Bowe has worked in places ranging from North Carolina to Washington, and now resides and works in the Peace Garden State of North Dakota. As the Assistant Director of Athletics for Minot State, he is always looking for new opportunities and challenges behind-the-scenes of prestigious athletic programs.