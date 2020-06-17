Anti-racism training to be required for all incoming freshmen

As part of a renewed diversity initiative, all incoming freshmen at UNF will be required to attend anti-racist training classes. The announcement was made by President Szymanski last week during a digital candlelight vigil honoring victims of racial injustice.

Szymanski also said that anti-racist training would be ‘an integral part of the first-day experience for all new faculty and all new staff.’ He further stated that ‘UNF is not tolerant of racism in any form or fashion.’

Additionally, Szymanski has created a new position on campus, a chief diversity officer who will report directly to him. The honor of being the first to hold the title will go to UNF alumni, Whitney Meyer.

In a release, Szymanski stated that these steps are the first of many to show that UNF is a welcoming and inclusive campus where black lives matter and racism is denounced.

Spinnaker will bring you more details about what the training classes will include and an in-depth sit-down with our new Chief Diversity Officer, Whitney Meyer.