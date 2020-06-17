The Student News Site of University of North Florida

Anti-racism training to be required for all incoming freshmen

Siddie Friar, Intern Reporter
June 17, 2020

As part of a renewed diversity initiative, all incoming freshmen at UNF will be required to attend anti-racist training classes. The announcement was made by President Szymanski last week during a digital candlelight vigil honoring victims of racial injustice. 

Szymanski also said that anti-racist training would be ‘an integral part of the first-day experience for all new faculty and all new staff.’ He further stated that ‘UNF is not tolerant of racism in any form or fashion.’ 

Additionally, Szymanski has created a new position on campus, a chief diversity officer who will report directly to him. The honor of being the first to hold the title will go to UNF alumni, Whitney Meyer. 

In a release, Szymanski stated that these steps are the first of many to show that UNF is a welcoming and inclusive campus where black lives matter and racism is denounced. 

Spinnaker will bring you more details about what the training classes will include and an in-depth sit-down with our new Chief Diversity Officer, Whitney Meyer.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

