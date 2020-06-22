The Student News Site of University of North Florida

New trailer for Hamilton film

Nathan Turoff, Critter Columnist
June 22, 2020

Last night, a trailer was revealed for the much-anticipated original cast filming of the iconic Broadway musical, Hamilton.

From Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is the critically-acclaimed and culturally-adored historical retelling of Alexander Hamilton.

First put on the stage in 2015, the original cast,including Miranda, have long since left the show, but this recording was filmed before they did.

Never before released to the general public, the recording of Hamilton in its original incarnation is set to be released on Disney+ on July 3rd, fittingly in time for the 4th of July.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

