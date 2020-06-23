The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Massive Saharan dust cloud to hit the U.S. this week

Zach Yearwood, News Editor
June 23, 2020

A massive plume of dust from the Sahara desert has traveled across the Atlantic Ocean into the Caribbean Sea and is expected to make its way into Mexico and parts of the United States later this week.

NASA’s GEOS-5 model shows the projected path of the dust cloud this week

Photographers in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and southeast United States should have their cameras pointed to the sky for the next few days. Dust clouds like this one are notorious for providing breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.

You may wonder why this common phenomenon is more newsworthy this time around than in the past. 

The thickness of the dust plume over the Caribbean is the highest it has been in a long time. This cloud has the highest concentration of dust particles over the Caribbean Sea in the last 50 to 60 years, according to Dr. Olga Mayol of the Institute for Tropical Ecosystem Studies at the University of Puerto Rico.

 

The dust is formed by what experts call the Saharan Air Layer (SAL).

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) describes the SAL as “a mass of very dry, dusty air that forms over the Sahara desert during the late spring, summer and early fall, and moves over the tropical North Atlantic every three to five days.”

The dry air that carries the dust removes moisture from the air. According to NOAA, the air is about 50% drier than the typical tropical atmosphere. This hampers the formation of tropical cyclones (i.e. hurricanes) in the Atlantic by promoting downdrafts around the storm.

Another effect of the dust plume is an effect known as the African Easterly Jet. Strong winds associated with the SAL can play a part in increasing vertical wind shear – the change of wind speed by height. More wind shear disrupts cyclones’ ability to form.

A large cloud of dust can be a nightmare for those with pre-existing respiratory issues. Throw in a pandemic that is known for shutting down organs (especially, respiratory organs) and it could be a disaster.

Luckily, in the last few months, many people have been wearing masks to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Those same masks will now serve a second purpose: relief from the incoming dust.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Zach Yearwood,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Jacksonville Dance Theater explains dance

    Entertainment

    Jacksonville Dance Theater explains dance’s role during the time of coronavirus

  • Tim Cook recaps some of the new technologies shown at WWDC20.

    Features

    Apple unveils new technologies and features at annual conference

  • Album review: Punisher by Phoebe Bridgers

    Album Reviews

    Album review: Punisher by Phoebe Bridgers

  • New trailer for Hamilton film

    Entertainment

    New trailer for Hamilton film

  • Even if you don’t express symptoms you could be a carrier of the virus, wearing a mask is to help protect other people.

    Latest Stories

    Covid-19 direction unclear for FL residents

  • A brief history of modern police and ideas for a more just methodology

    Features

    A brief history of modern police and ideas for a more just methodology

  • This GOES-16 satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 28, 209, at 17:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Dorian, a Category 1 hurricane, crossing over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Forecasters say it could grow to Category 3 status as it nears the U.S. mainland as early as the weekend. (NOAA via AP)

    Latest Stories

    Active hurricane season has potential to exacerbate pandemic effects

  • Pangolins: The cause of coronavirus?

    Critter Column

    Pangolins: The cause of coronavirus?

  • UNF ROTC student claims university mishandled sexual misconduct case

    Latest Stories

    UNF ROTC student claims university mishandled sexual misconduct case

  • Album review: Purple Rain by Prince

    Album Reviews

    Album review: Purple Rain by Prince

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
Massive Saharan dust cloud to hit the U.S. this week