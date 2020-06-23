Apple unveils new technologies and features at annual conference

Tim Cook recaps some of the new technologies shown at WWDC20.

Tech giant, Apple, kicked off its all-online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday with some major announcements about upcoming updates and features for its products.

Here are some of the most impactful updates coming in the near future.

iOS 14

The first announcement Apple made was about the operating system for iPhones, iPads and iPod Touches.

The update to iOS will come in September, Apple announced.

App Library

iOS 14 sees massive changes to the home screen, primarily, the brand new App Library.

The App Library organizes all the apps on your device into one page, divided by categories, to provide simple navigation. No longer will you have to look through five pages of apps to find ESPN to search the score of the game. Instead, it will now likely be categorized under “Sports” along with other apps you may have like Bleacher Report and other similar apps.

The new App Library also gives users the option to hide whichever app pages they would like to on the home screen.

FaceTime and Phone Calls

If you are busy on your phone and receive a phone call now, you have to drop what you are doing to either answer or decline the call. With iOS 14, calls no longer take up the entire screen.

“With Picture-in-Picture support, iPhone users can now watch a video or take a FaceTime call while using another app,” Apple said in their press release.

Similarly, Siri no longer takes up the entire screen while talking to her.

watchOS 7

Hand Washing Countdown

Hand washing has become vitally important with the rapid spread of coronavirus. One way Apple is deciding to address this is by providing a 20-second countdown when an Apple Watch detects that its wearer is washing his or her hands.

If the wearer finishes before the end of the 20 seconds, the watch will prompt them to continue washing.

Sleep Tracking

“Apple Watch introduces sleep tracking, taking a holistic approach to sleep by providing valuable tools to help users get the desired amount of sleep, get to bed on time, and create a pre-bedtime routine to meet their sleep goals,” Apple said.

Face Sharing

This feature allows users to not only share completely customizable watch faces with friends and family, but also gives the ability to download watch faces from websites.

For the full special event keynote video, click here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].