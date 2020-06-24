The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

AP: ‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus resurgence

NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press
June 24, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) — A coronavirus resurgence is wiping out two months of progress in the U.S. and sending infections to dire new levels across the South and West, with administrators and health experts warning on Wednesday that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold.

The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new COVID-19 cases, the highest level since late April, when the number peaked at 36,400, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk through a shopping and office complex in Beijing, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New virus cases have declined in China and in the capital Beijing, where a two-week spike appears to be firmly waning. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP)

While newly confirmed infections have been declining steadily in early hot spots such as New York and New Jersey, several other states set single-day records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Some of them also broke hospitalization records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.

“People got complacent,” said Dr. Marc Boom, CEO of the Houston Methodist hospital system. “And it’s coming back and biting us, quite frankly.”

Stocks slid on Wall Street as the news dampened hopes for a quick economic turnaround. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 700 points for a drop of 2.7%. The broader S&P 500 fell 2.6%.

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walks past a propaganda banner encouraging people to sort their garbage in Beijing, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New virus cases have declined in China and in the capital Beijing, where a two-week spike appears to be firmly waning. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP)

The virus has been blamed for over 120,000 U.S. deaths — the highest toll in the world — and more than 2.3 million confirmed infections nationwide. On Wednesday, the widely cited University of Washington computer model of the outbreak projected nearly 180,000 deaths by Oct. 1.

California reported over 7,100 new cases, an all-time high. Florida’s single-day count surged to 5,500, a 25% jump from the record set last week and triple the level from just two weeks ago.

In Texas, which began lifting its shutdowns early on, on May 1, hospitalizations have doubled and new cases have tripled in two weeks. Gov. Greg Abbott told KFDA-TV that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” and might need new local restrictions to preserve hospital space.

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus rides an escalator at a shopping and office complex in Beijing, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New virus cases have declined in China and in the capital Beijing, where a two-week spike appears to be firmly waning. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP)

The Houston area’s intensive care units are nearly full, with coronavirus patients filling about 1 in 4 beds, and two local public hospitals are running at capacity, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

“We need everybody to behave perfectly and work together perfectly” to slow the infection rate, Houston Methodist’s Boom said. “When I look at a restaurant or a business where people … are not following the guidelines, where people are just throwing caution to the wind, it makes me angry.”

Students wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing at a classroom during the first day of school reopening at a high school in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Malaysia began reopening schools Wednesday while entering the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) after three months of coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (AP)

In Arizona, emergency rooms are seeing about 1,200 suspected COVID-19 patients a day, compared with around 500 a month ago. If the trends continue, the state will probably exceed its hospital bed capacity within the next several weeks, said Dr. Joseph Gerald, a University of Arizona public health policy professor.

“We are in deep trouble,” said Gerald, urging the state to impose new restrictions on businesses, which Gov. Doug Ducey has refused to do.

Infectious-disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas said he worries that states will squander what time they have to head off a much larger crisis.

Auto rickshaw drivers wearing masks as a precaution against COVID-19 await customers near an optical shop in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the coronavirus in the world after the U.S., Russia and Brazil. (AP Photo/R S Iyer) (AP)

“We’re still talking about subtlety, still arguing whether or not we should wear masks, and still not understanding that a vaccine is not going to rescue us,” he said.

The Texas governor initially barred local officials from fining or penalizing anyone for not wearing a mask as the state reopened. After cases began spiking, Abbott said last week that cities and counties could allow businesses to require masks. Both Abbott and Ducey are Republicans.

Some business owners are frustrated that officials didn’t do more, and sooner, to require masks.

People walk across a pedestrian crossing at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Tokyo reported more than 50 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the largest number since early May, but officials say the jump does not mean an immediate return to business restrictions. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)

“I can’t risk my staff, my clientele, myself, my family and everybody else in that chain just because other people are too inconvenienced to wear a piece of cloth on their face,” said Michael Neff, an owner of the Cottonmouth Club in Houston. He closed it down this week so staffers could get tested after one had contact with an infected person.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, ordered people to wear masks in public as the daily count of hospitalizations and new cases hovered near records. In Florida, several counties and cities recently enacted mask requirements and cracked down on businesses that don’t enforce social distancing rules.

Members of Orange County Fire Rescue and volunteers pass out personal protective equipment (PPE) items including disposable face masks, reusable masks and hand sanitizer to small businesses Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County hopes to supply up to 10,000 businesses with the items over the next several days. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP)

In a sign of the shift in the outbreak, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey announced they will require visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine themselves for 14 days. That is a turnaround from March, when Florida issued such an order for visitors from the New York City area, where cases were soaring.

Cases are also surging in some other parts of the world. India reported a record-breaking one-day increase of nearly 16,000 cases. Mexico and Iraq hit new highs as well.

Members of Orange County Fire Rescue pack personal protective equipment (PPE) items including disposable face masks, reusable masks and hand sanitizer in bags to be handed out to small businesses, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County hopes to supply up to 10,000 businesses with the items over the next several days. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP)

But China appears to have tamed a new outbreak in Beijing, once again demonstrating its ability to quickly mobilize its vast resources by testing nearly 2.5 million people in 11 days. China on Wednesday reported 12 cases nationwide, down from 22 the day before.

In Europe, countries are easing or increasing restrictions as the outbreaks evolve.

A member of Orange County Fire Rescue passes out personal protective equipment (PPE) items including disposable face masks, reusable masks and hand sanitizer to small businesses Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Orange County hopes to supply up to 10,000 businesses with the items over the next several days. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP)

John Nkengasong, chief of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the outbreak on the continent is “picking up speed very quickly” as more countries loosen lockdowns.

Worldwide, more than 9.2 million people have been confirmed infected, and close to a half-million have died, by Johns Hopkins’ count.

___

Associated Press reporters around the world contributed.
Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • In this image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, this March 24, 2020, photo, shows unapproved COVID-19 tests that were seized on March 22, 2020 from the DHL Express Consignment Facility at JFK Airport in the Queens borough of New York. Federal officials say the COVID-19 outbreak has unleashed a wave of fraud. An arm of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, has opened more than 300 cases in recent weeks that include counterfeit products and medicines as well as fake tests for the virus. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

    Health

    AP: Virus unleashes wave of fraud in US amid fear and scarcity

  • FILE - In this May 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Phoenix to visit a Honeywell plant that manufactures protective equipment, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The coronavirus pandemic is complicating what has been a May reelection campaign launch for recent presidents. Trump has told reporters recently he would travel soon to Ohio, a battleground state. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

    Health

    AP: Pandemic creates electoral uncertainty for Trump, Democrats

  • Seen through a bridge glass panel covered in graffiti a man wearing a face mask walks in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. After nearly two months in lockdown, mosques in Bosnia have reopened to believers celebrating the islamic holy month of Ramadan, who can attend three daytime prayers as long as they observe social distancing rules and use protective equipment. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

    Health

    `If this thing boomerangs’: Second wave of infections feared

  • In this April 30, 2020, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Democrats are seeking to drive the debate on the next coronavirus response bill. They

    Health

    AP: Emerging virus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service

  • FILE - In this 1918 file photo made available by the Library of Congress, volunteer nurses from the American Red Cross tend to influenza patients in the Oakland Municipal Auditorium, used as a temporary hospital. Science has ticked off some major accomplishments over the last century. The world learned about viruses, cured various diseases, made effective vaccines, developed instant communications and created elaborate public-health networks. Yet in many ways, 2020 is looking like 1918, the year the great influenza pandemic raged. (Edward A. "Doc" Rogers/Library of Congress via AP, File)

    Health

    AP: Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science’s march

  • FILE - In this April 29, 2020, file photo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington. Chinese leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a 4-page, Department of Homeland Security report dated May 1 and obtained by The Associated Press. The revelation comes as the Trump administration has intensified its criticism of China, with Pompeo saying Sunday, May 3, that China has been responsible for the spread of disease in the past and must be held accountable for the outbreak of the current pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

    Health

    DHS report: China hid virus’ severity to hoard supplies

  • A residents from the Alexandra township gets tested for COVID-19 , in Johannesburg, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. South Africa will begin a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on May 1, although confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

    Health

    AP: The Latest: Fauci expects quick approval of new virus drug

  • Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. The first major test of an almost completely vote-by-mail election during a pandemic is unfolding Tuesday in Ohio, offering lessons to other states about how to conduct one of the most basic acts of democracy amid a health crisis. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

    Health

    AP: Joe Biden wins Ohio’s mail-in primary delayed by coronavirus

  • FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels speaks to reporters during baseball spring training in Surprise, Ariz. Will there be a place to play whether a draft prospect decides to go, or stay in college? “I think there’s a host of information that you’d want to know, and then that’s really where I think the clubs can differentiate themselves,” Daniels said. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

    Health

    AP: MLB teams adjusting as pandemic affects draft preparation

  • CAPTION ADDITION ADDS PRODUCT

    Health

    AP: Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
AP: ‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus resurgence