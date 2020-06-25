The Walk-Ons talk being a versatile journalist, covering major sporting events and bowling

Action News Jax sports reporter Stuart Webber joined the Walk-Ons crew this week to talk about his journey in the journalism industry and covering sports in the city of Jacksonville.

With a degree from UF, Webber started his career in smaller markets across the country. The journey lead him to see new teams and fans and in 2012 he arrived in Jacksonville as a sports reporter with Action News Jax. He has spent his last eight years in this role and the different opportunities and wide-range of sports in Jacksonville are what keeps him engaged and motivated. Watch the full episode to see what Stuart thought of his journey and why bowling is one of Jacksonville’s most underrated activities.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].