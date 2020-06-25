The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF announces mask requirement on campus

Courtney Green, Managing Editor
June 25, 2020

In a UNF Marketing email on Thursday, June 25, UNF announced mandatory mask use while on the University’s campus “effective immediately.”

The email states, “To protect the health and safety of the Osprey community, all faculty, staff, students and anyone else on UNF’s campus must wear a mask in all indoor and outdoor areas at all times.”

According to the email, the only exceptions to this rule are “employees working alone in their offices and students who are alone in a room.”

UNF will be welcoming students back for the Fall 2020 semester on August 17.

For more information on the importance of wearing masks, including proper ways to handle and wear face coverings, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at CDC Face Coverings.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

UNF announces mask requirement on campus