The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

TikTok Trolls Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News Director
June 29, 2020

President Trump is back on the campaign trail, but there was an unexpected twist at his Tulsa rally.

Social media users on TikTok joined with fans of Korean pop music groups to make roughly one million reservations for Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The arena for the rally held 19,000 seats. However, only 6,200 seats were filled as a result of “fake” reservations.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The call to reserve free tickets was made by 51-year-old Mary Jo Laupp on TikTok, on June 11, 2020. Laupp’s post went viral and received over 2 million views.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The lack of attendees upset President Trump and his campaign team, who had boasted about the one million reservations and planned for the overflow.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., speaks at a news conference on District of Columbia statehood on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md. will hold a vote on D.C. statehood on July 26. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    Latest Stories

    House adopts bill to make DC 51st state; Senate GOP opposes

  • Cybersecurity and the tech industry in light of COVID-19

    Business

    Cybersecurity and the tech industry in light of COVID-19

  • Board of elections worker Valerie Tyree cleans an election booth after a person voted in the state

    Latest Stories

    President warns against mail-in voter fraud; studies show fraud unlikely

  • Civil Rights Leader, Rodney Hurst, discusses Axe Handle Saturday: 60 years later, the struggle continues

    Black History Month

    Civil Rights Leader, Rodney Hurst, discusses Axe Handle Saturday: 60 years later, the struggle continues

  • Album review: "Arizona Baby" by Kevin Abstract

    Album Reviews

    Album review: “Arizona Baby” by Kevin Abstract

  • What will it take to host the R.N.C.?

    Features

    What will it take to host the R.N.C.?

  • UNF shortstop Kyle Brooks attempting to turn a double play during the conference final in Fort Myers, Fla. <br><i>Photo courtesy asunphotos.com</i></br>

    Latest Stories

    Top five things to know about UNF sports

  • UNF announces mask requirement on campus

    Health

    UNF announces mask requirement on campus

  • Stock photo from Unsplash (photo by Sidney Sims)

    Features

    Domestic violence tends to increase during times of crisis; COVID is likely no different

  • President Trump will accept his nomination in Jacksonville in August. (Graphic courtesy of WOKV)

    Latest Stories

    Jacksonville residents conflicted about hosting RNC, poll shows

Navigate Right