TikTok Trolls Trump’s Tulsa Rally

President Trump is back on the campaign trail, but there was an unexpected twist at his Tulsa rally.

Social media users on TikTok joined with fans of Korean pop music groups to make roughly one million reservations for Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The arena for the rally held 19,000 seats. However, only 6,200 seats were filled as a result of “fake” reservations.

The call to reserve free tickets was made by 51-year-old Mary Jo Laupp on TikTok, on June 11, 2020. Laupp’s post went viral and received over 2 million views.

The lack of attendees upset President Trump and his campaign team, who had boasted about the one million reservations and planned for the overflow.

