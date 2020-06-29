The Student News Site of University of North Florida

Jax teen, Keedron Bryant, gets record deal after viral song

Sheifalika Bhatnagar, Reporter
June 29, 2020

Featured Image: Keedron Bryant (News4jax via FOX Sports).

Three days after the death of George Floyd, a local Jacksonville teen named Keedron Bryant sang a song that his mother wrote, called “I Just Wanna Live.” Bryant posted it to Facebook and it soon went viral.

The 12-year-old gospel singer has been performing for years, even making an appearance on Little Big Shots, a televised talent show for kids. Bryant’s talent is not going unnoticed as he has now signed a record deal with Warner Records. His song, “I Just Wanna Live,” is now available to buy online. Bryant’s powerful voice moved the nation and touched the hearts of many people who were heartbroken by the passing of George Floyd. Bryant received responses from thousands of Americans, as well as celebrities and musicians.

