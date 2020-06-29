Jacksonville mandates masks effective 5 p.m. Monday

The City of Jacksonville will enforce masks in public places and indoors, city officials announced Monday afternoon.

The mandate will go into effect 5 p.m. Monday.

This comes after an emergency City Commission meeting on Friday, June 26 to discuss enforcing people to wear face coverings.

Mayor Lenny Curry said two weeks ago that he did not plan on making it mandatory to wear masks, although he did recommend people wear them.

“Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It’s about protecting yourself and your loved ones and your neighbors,” Curry said. “I wear my mask when I’m in a grocery store, gas station or other places where I can’t be socially distant, and I encourage everyone else to do the responsible thing and do the same.”

Duval County reported a record-high 726 cases on Saturday. Total cases reported by the state after Sunday bring Duval’s total to 5,734 confirmed cases and 143,805 confirmed state-wide.