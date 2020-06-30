Let’s get lit for Pride

We have only a few days left in Pride month, but that doesn’t mean it has to end there. Below, you will find six books (a mix of fiction and nonfiction) to carry you through the remaining months of 2020. Check out any one of these books to further your education, entertain a new perspective, and/or support a LGBTQ+ author.

Literature

Transgender Warriors: Making History Joan of Arc to Dennis Rodman by Leslie Feinberg

“Men and women have had their histories. This is the history book for the rest of us.”–Kate Bornstein, author of Gender Outlaw

The Stonewall Reader by Edmund White

“Through his skillful curation, [editor Jason Baumann] offers a corrective for what is too often a sanitized, homogenous, and whitewashed portrayal of academics and professionals about the event sometimes termed ‘the hairpin drop heard around the world.’ … The first-person narratives collected here effectively spotlight the social inequalities surrounding the LGBTQ community, many of which persist today. A bold rallying cry that should help in the continuing fight for LGBTQ rights.”—Kirkus Reviews

A Queer History of the United States by Michael Bronski

“The first book to cover all of LGBT history from 1492 through the present is Michael Bronski’s A Queer History of the United States (Beacon Press). It is wonderfully readable and looks at the way we understand the history of the United States. The LGBT population moves from the margins to the mainstream and we see that the history of this country also is our history.”—Windy City Times

Fiction

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

“ . . . A wildly romantic retelling of the Trojan Was as a story of longtime companions narrated by Patroclus. Miller plays with the historical record as established by Homer…. and puts a sexy new narrative spin on the ancients that is surprisingly suspenseful. Some of the suspense comes from curiosities, like who will tell the story after Patroclus dies, but most of it comes from the urgency of Miller’s storytelling. . . .bringing those dark figures back to life, making them men again, and while she’s at it, us[ing] her passionate companion piece toThe Iliad as a subtle swipe at today’s ongoing debate over gay marriage. Talk about updating the classics.”–Mary Pols, Time Magazine

An Unkindness of Ghosts by Rivers Solomon

“The HSS Matilda is a well-crafted world, and…the diversity of the people who inhabit it–their various sexual and gender identities, physical abilities, and psychological burdens–is refreshingly visible and vital even as they face brutal discrimination for their differences. An entertaining novel that does not neglect the vitality of its story while probing society’s assumptions.”–Kirkus Reviews

The Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily M. Danforth

“The story is riveting, beautiful, and full of the kind of detail that brings to life a place (rural Montana), a time (the early 1990s), and a questioning teenage girl.”–Publishers Weekly

___