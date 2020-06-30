The Student News Site of University of North Florida

Who to call instead of 911

Siddie Friar, Reporter
June 30, 2020

Everyone needs a little help sometimes. Knowing the right place or people to call is important.

Depending on the situation, calling the police is not always the best course of action. Here is a list of other organizations and groups you can call instead of the police. 

Mental Health

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) 800-950-NAMI or in crisis text “NAMI” to 741741

Mental Health America (MHA) has a wealth of information on their website on how to get help

Mental Health Resource Center: MHRC North at (904) 695-9145 or MHRC South at (904) 642-9100

Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK

Violence

Florida Abuse Hotline 1-800-448-4663

Toll Free 24-Hour Sexual Assault Helpline  (866)252-5439

Florida toll-free domestic violence hotline 800-500-1119

Rape Crisis Hotline (904) 355-7273

Child Abuse Hotline 800-962-2873

National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888

Hubbard House 24-hour hotline (904) 354-3114 or Textline (9040 210-3698

Micah’s Place 24-hour hotline (904) 225-9979 

Women’s Center of Jacksonville offers support for a variety of issues (904) 722-3000

Substance Abuse

National Youth Crisis Hotline 1-800-448-4663

Breakthroughs Counseling and Recovery, Inc. (904) 419-6102

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 

National helpline 1-800-662-HELP

Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 (press 1)

NAMI information line 800-950-NAMI

Free Florida Rehab Centers 1-800-780-2294

Sober Living for Men Alpha House (904) 717-7400

Housing 

Trinity Rescue Mission emergency shelter (904) 355-1205

Jacksonville and Duval County low income housing and shelters
Jacksonville FL rent assistance 

Family Promise of Jacksonville (904) 354-1818

Jacksonville FL list of shelters

LGBTQA+

JASMYN (904) 389-3857 or email at [email protected]

PFLAG of Jacksonville (904) 737-3329

Northeast Florida AIDS network (NFAN) (904) 356-1612
The Trevor Project 1-877-488-7366 or text “Trevor” to 1-877-488-7366

Trans Lifeline (877) 565-8860

Other Resources

Florida Poison Control  1-800-222-1222

Animal Control  (904) 630-CITY or email [email protected]

Jacksonville Human Rights Commission (904) 255-5397–Handles complaints for discrimination in employment, housing or public accomodations. You can also report ICE activity here. 

Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA) (904) 356-8371 ext. 334 — A variety of services offered pro bono or low-cost, including refugee immigration protection and immigration legal assistance. They cover 17 counties of North Florida.

Florida Immigrant Hotline 1-888-600-5762

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

