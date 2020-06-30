Who to call instead of 911
Depending on the situation, calling the police is not always the best course of action. Here is a list of other organizations and groups you can call instead of the police.
Mental Health
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) 800-950-NAMI or in crisis text “NAMI” to 741741
Mental Health America (MHA) has a wealth of information on their website on how to get help
Mental Health Resource Center: MHRC North at (904) 695-9145 or MHRC South at (904) 642-9100
Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK
Violence
Florida Abuse Hotline 1-800-448-4663
Toll Free 24-Hour Sexual Assault Helpline (866)252-5439
Florida toll-free domestic violence hotline 800-500-1119
Rape Crisis Hotline (904) 355-7273
Child Abuse Hotline 800-962-2873
National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888
Hubbard House 24-hour hotline (904) 354-3114 or Textline (9040 210-3698
Micah’s Place 24-hour hotline (904) 225-9979
Women’s Center of Jacksonville offers support for a variety of issues (904) 722-3000
Substance Abuse
National Youth Crisis Hotline 1-800-448-4663
Breakthroughs Counseling and Recovery, Inc. (904) 419-6102
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
National helpline 1-800-662-HELP
Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 (press 1)
NAMI information line 800-950-NAMI
Free Florida Rehab Centers 1-800-780-2294
Sober Living for Men Alpha House (904) 717-7400
Housing
Trinity Rescue Mission emergency shelter (904) 355-1205
Jacksonville and Duval County low income housing and shelters
Jacksonville FL rent assistance
Family Promise of Jacksonville (904) 354-1818
Jacksonville FL list of shelters
LGBTQA+
JASMYN (904) 389-3857 or email at [email protected]
PFLAG of Jacksonville (904) 737-3329
Northeast Florida AIDS network (NFAN) (904) 356-1612
The Trevor Project 1-877-488-7366 or text “Trevor” to 1-877-488-7366
Trans Lifeline (877) 565-8860
Other Resources
Florida Poison Control 1-800-222-1222
Animal Control (904) 630-CITY or email [email protected]
Jacksonville Human Rights Commission (904) 255-5397–Handles complaints for discrimination in employment, housing or public accomodations. You can also report ICE activity here.
Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA) (904) 356-8371 ext. 334 — A variety of services offered pro bono or low-cost, including refugee immigration protection and immigration legal assistance. They cover 17 counties of North Florida.
Florida Immigrant Hotline 1-888-600-5762
___
