Minor League Baseball season cancelled; Jumbo Shrimp look towards 2021

As the MLB gets ready to begin a shortened season in late July, an announcement earlier today has shut the door on the possibility of minor league baseball in 2020.

The MiLB announced at 5 p.m. tuesday that there will be no minor league baseball played due to the recent spread of Covid-19. The statement from the MiLB is seen in their twitter post from earlier today:

While this is not surprising to many, this means there will be no Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Games to attend in 2020. No post-game fireworks, no awesome giveaways and no baseball.

However, 121 Financial Ballpark, the stadium where the Jumbo Shrimp play home games, will be hosting events this summer. An annual independence day fireworks display will be held at the stadium and the event will host a max capacity of 2,000 spectators following social distancing guidelines on friday, July 3rd.

If you bought individual game tickets for the 2020 season, you will receive a credit to your Jumbo Shrimp ticket account. This credit can be used towards 2021 game tickets, season tickets, or mini-plans. You cannot buy 2021 tickets yet, as the season calendar will be announced at a later date.

While we wait until next summer to see the Jumbo Shrimp back on the diamond, please continue to be safe and follow community and state guidelines surrounding Covid-19.

___