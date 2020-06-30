The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Minor League Baseball season cancelled; Jumbo Shrimp look towards 2021

John Watson, Sports Editor
June 30, 2020

As the MLB gets ready to begin a shortened season in late July, an announcement earlier today has shut the door on the possibility of minor league baseball in 2020.

The MiLB announced at 5 p.m. tuesday that there will be no minor league baseball played due to the recent spread of Covid-19. The statement from the MiLB is seen in their twitter post from earlier today:

While this is not surprising to many, this means there will be no Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Games to attend in 2020. No post-game fireworks, no awesome giveaways and no baseball.

However, 121 Financial Ballpark, the stadium where the Jumbo Shrimp play home games, will be hosting events this summer. An annual independence day fireworks display will be held at the stadium and the event will host a max capacity of 2,000 spectators following social distancing guidelines on friday, July 3rd.

If you bought individual game tickets for the 2020 season, you will receive a credit to your Jumbo Shrimp ticket account. This credit can be used towards 2021 game tickets, season tickets, or mini-plans. You cannot buy 2021 tickets yet, as the season calendar will be announced at a later date.

While we wait until next summer to see the Jumbo Shrimp back on the diamond, please continue to be safe and follow community and state guidelines surrounding Covid-19.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
John Watson, Sports Editor

email: [email protected]

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Let

    Features

    Let’s get lit for Pride

  • Everyone needs a little help sometimes, knowing the right place or people to call is important.

    Community

    Who to call instead of 911

  • Rapper DaBaby invokes imagery of George Floyd

    Features

    Powerful performances highlight 2020 B.E.T. awards

  • Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., wears a 51st state facemask during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 25, 2020, about D.C. statehood. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    Latest Stories

    Jacksonville mandates masks effective 5 p.m. Monday

  • Photo from News4jax via FOX Sports.

    Entertainment

    Jax teen, Keedron Bryant, gets record deal after viral song

  • (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    Latest Stories

    TikTok Trolls Trump’s Tulsa Rally

  • Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., speaks at a news conference on District of Columbia statehood on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md. will hold a vote on D.C. statehood on July 26. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    Latest Stories

    House adopts bill to make DC 51st state; Senate GOP opposes

  • Cybersecurity and the tech industry in light of COVID-19

    Business

    Cybersecurity and the tech industry in light of COVID-19

  • Board of elections worker Valerie Tyree cleans an election booth after a person voted in the state

    Latest Stories

    President warns against mail-in voter fraud; studies show fraud unlikely

  • Civil Rights Leader, Rodney Hurst, discusses Axe Handle Saturday: 60 years later, the struggle continues

    Black History Month

    Civil Rights Leader, Rodney Hurst, discusses Axe Handle Saturday: 60 years later, the struggle continues

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
Minor League Baseball season cancelled; Jumbo Shrimp look towards 2021