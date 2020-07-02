The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Swooptroupe presents “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy

Darvin Nelson, Features Editor
July 2, 2020

Last year, the Swooptroupe put on a great performance of The Sound of Music. This season, the Swooptroupe presents The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.

Audition dates will be on September 12 and 13. Specific times and locations will be announced.

The musical is expected to be performed at the Andrew Robinson Theater in 2021. Dates are as follows:

Friday, January, 22, at 7p.m.

Saturday, January, 23 at 2p.m.

Saturday, January, 23 at 7p.m.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

