Swooptroupe presents “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy

Last year, the Swooptroupe put on a great performance of The Sound of Music. This season, the Swooptroupe presents The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.

Audition dates will be on September 12 and 13. Specific times and locations will be announced.

The musical is expected to be performed at the Andrew Robinson Theater in 2021. Dates are as follows:

Friday, January, 22, at 7p.m.

Saturday, January, 23 at 2p.m.

Saturday, January, 23 at 7p.m.

___