UNF provides update on Fall 2020 classes

The University of North Florida announced Monday that some fall classes will switch to a fully remote format in response to the surge of coronavirus cases.

“Students who are already registered for Fall 2020 courses should check their schedules frequently in their myWings account, as scheduled courses may be affected,” the school’s announcement said.

If classes are moved to online, the school says it will not add any additional fees.

The announcement also stated that some classes will remain in person and others will take on a hybrid form: incorporating both remote and in-person elements.

As of Tuesday, Florida has 169,447 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 3,650 recorded deaths.

Link to the full announcement: https://webapps.unf.edu/alerts/190