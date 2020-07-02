Beloved UNF professor passes away

Beloved professor Dr. James Sorce has passed away, according to a tweet from UNF Coach Driscoll late last night.

The University has confirmed Dr. Sorce’s passing with a heavy heart, and provided this statement from the College of Computing, Engineering and Construction:

“Dr. James Sorce, construction management assistant professor, passed away July 1, 2020 after an illness. Dr. Sorce spent many years as an advisor/instructor in the Construction Management Program before he received his Ph.D. from the University of Florida. He served with great pride as an assistant professor in the department during the last academic year. James was a constant champion and cheerleader of the Construction Management Program and a positive influence on our students. He will be deeply missed by the entire UNF community.”

