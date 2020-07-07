The Student News Site of University of North Florida

Jacksonville gets three new COVID-19 testing sites

Zach Yearwood, News Editor
July 7, 2020

Three new coronavirus testing sites will open around Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The locations are expected to allow the city to test an additional 3,000 people daily while also reducing long lines at other sites, such as Lot J at TIAA Bank Field.

The three new federally funded sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday until July 15. Those trying to get tested will need to make an appointment. To make an appointment, visit DoINeedACOVID19Test.com

Locations

The three new locations are in Arlington, the Northside and the Westside:

  • First Coast Senior High School, 590 Duval Station Road
  • SEARS at Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expressway
  • Frank H. Peterson Academies, 7450 Wilson Blvd.

These sites will all be drive-thru, meaning that people must remain in their vehicles with the windows closed. Those getting testing must bring photo identification and should also bring a pen. 

As of Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 206,447 cases and 3,890 deaths.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Zach Yearwood,

