Jacksonville gets three new COVID-19 testing sites

Three new coronavirus testing sites will open around Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The locations are expected to allow the city to test an additional 3,000 people daily while also reducing long lines at other sites, such as Lot J at TIAA Bank Field.

The three new federally funded sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday until July 15. Those trying to get tested will need to make an appointment. To make an appointment, visit DoINeedACOVID19Test.com.

Locations

The three new locations are in Arlington, the Northside and the Westside:

First Coast Senior High School, 590 Duval Station Road

SEARS at Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expressway

Frank H. Peterson Academies, 7450 Wilson Blvd.

These sites will all be drive-thru, meaning that people must remain in their vehicles with the windows closed. Those getting testing must bring photo identification and should also bring a pen.

As of Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 206,447 cases and 3,890 deaths.

___