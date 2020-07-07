The Student News Site of University of North Florida

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF names Bob Greenlaw as COVID-19 Taskforce Coordinator

Courtney Green, Managing Editor
July 7, 2020

Bob Greenlaw has been appointed as UNF’s COVID-19 taskforce coordinator, according to a UNF Marketing email sent on Tuesday, July 7.

In the email, Greenlaw is identified as an “experienced emergency management leader” with 40 years of experience in command level positions. Greenlaw has been a member of the Osprey community as a emergency manager since 2017.

As the COVID-19 taskforce coordinator, Greenlaw will “serve as the lead point person in coordinating the University’s fall reopening efforts and ensuring that reopening plan deliverables are met for a safe and healthy campus environment. Greenlaw will coordinate with the University’s working groups that are currently collaborating on activation plans to safely reopen the campus in the fall. He will ensure that there is flexibility, consistency and proper execution among these activation plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change and unfold.”

UNF’s campus closed in late March and moved instruction to online-only. Last month, the Florida Board of Governors approved plans to reopen universities in the state for the Fall 2020 semester.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, students walk near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The Ivy League school announced Monday, July 6, 2020, that as the coronavirus pandemic continues its freshman class will be invited to live on campus this fall, while most other undergraduates will be required learn remotely from home. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

    Academics

    New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online

  • FILE - In this July 5, 2020, file photo, healthcare workers help each other with their personal protective equipment at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The PPE that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

    Latest Stories

    AP: Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

  • Jacksonville gets three new COVID-19 testing sites

    Latest Stories

    Jacksonville gets three new COVID-19 testing sites

  • Royalty free image from unsplash.com. The recent Black Lives Matter protests have sparked such signs as the one picture above, connecting police brutality to larger social issues. 

    Latest Stories

    Understanding Antifa

  • UNF alumni singer, Emorja Roberson, shares his musical experiences

    Entertainment

    UNF alumni singer, Emorja Roberson, shares his musical experiences

  • FILE - In this June 26, 2016, file photo, Beyonce performs "Freedom" at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. When Beyonce performed at Coachella in 2018 her high-energy set included the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Black national anthem. The Black national anthem was born more than a century ago, but the popular hymn within the African American community called "Lift Every Voice and Sing" has been resurrected as a beacon of hope for all races during nationwide protests. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

    Latest Stories

    ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ hymn ignites hope across nation

  • Local community group wants JSO defunded as sheriff asks for budget increase

    Latest Stories

    Local community group wants JSO defunded as sheriff asks for budget increase

  • Album Review: "Coastal Grooves" by Blood Orange

    Album Reviews

    Album Review: “Coastal Grooves” by Blood Orange

  • 2019 "Semester send off", Fireworks Show

    Entertainment

    Where do fireworks come from and how do they impact the environment?

  • Dr. James Sorce. Photo from UNF page listing faculty and staff for Construction Management.

    Latest Stories

    Beloved UNF professor passes away

Navigate Right
Activate Search
The Student News Site of University of North Florida
UNF names Bob Greenlaw as COVID-19 Taskforce Coordinator