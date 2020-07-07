UNF names Bob Greenlaw as COVID-19 Taskforce Coordinator

Bob Greenlaw has been appointed as UNF’s COVID-19 taskforce coordinator, according to a UNF Marketing email sent on Tuesday, July 7.

In the email, Greenlaw is identified as an “experienced emergency management leader” with 40 years of experience in command level positions. Greenlaw has been a member of the Osprey community as a emergency manager since 2017.

As the COVID-19 taskforce coordinator, Greenlaw will “serve as the lead point person in coordinating the University’s fall reopening efforts and ensuring that reopening plan deliverables are met for a safe and healthy campus environment. Greenlaw will coordinate with the University’s working groups that are currently collaborating on activation plans to safely reopen the campus in the fall. He will ensure that there is flexibility, consistency and proper execution among these activation plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change and unfold.”

UNF’s campus closed in late March and moved instruction to online-only. Last month, the Florida Board of Governors approved plans to reopen universities in the state for the Fall 2020 semester.

